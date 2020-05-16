Dolphins Waive RB De’Lance Turner

MiamiDolphins

On Saturday, the Miami Dolphins announced that they have waived RB De’Lance Turner.

Turner was signed by the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent in 2018. He played in four games as a rookie but spent the majority of the season on injured reserve. He was waived in the preseason and signed to the practice squad, where the Dolphins picked him up.

In 2019, Turner appeared in eight games for Miami, in which he registered four rushing attempts for six yards (1.5YPC) and no touchdowns.

305Sports Writer Jamie Bahamas predicted Turner to be let go by the team this offseason in ‘Dolphins 2020 Running Back Hot Seat: Volume 1’

“The Dolphins signed De’Lance Turner back in November of 2019 in an attempt to provide depth to a depleted backfield full of injuries. Turner only played in the win against Cincinnati and carried the ball four times for a total of six yards.

Miami could definitely be on the lookout for available running backs after teams make their final preseason cuts. In fact, the Dolphins might already have a replacement on their roster in Malcolm Perry.”