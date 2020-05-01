Dolphins Waive EDGE Taco Charlton After 10 Games With Team

Ashley Landis / Staff Photographer

The Miami Dolphins announced on Thursday that they will be parting ways with EDGE Taco Charlton. Charlton, 25, was picked up by the Dolphins in week 4 last year.

The former first-round pick finished his tenure with Miami totaling 21 tackles and a career-high 5 sacks last season. He remained inconsistent however, causing him to be benched in the seasons last couple of games.

According to Miami Herald’s Charles Trainor Jr., Dolphins sources complained that Charlton’s attitude was not what Miami had hoped prior to claiming him last season.

Miami decided to release Charlton instead of exercising his fifth-year for 2021.

This move was very anticipated, considering their influx in newly added defensive free agents and high-potential rookies to play the front-seven. The Dolphins added Kyle Van Noy, Shaq Lawson, Byron Jones, Raekwon Davis, Jason Strowbridge, and Curtis Weaver this offseason.

Charlton will likely be picked up by another team before the start of the 2020 NFL season.