Dolphins Waive DE Jonathan Ledbetter

Today, The Miami Dolphins announced that they have waived defensive end, Jonathan Ledbetter. With 2 days remaining before the 2020 NFL Draft, Ledbetter is the seventh player the Dolphins have released in the week leading up to the Draft.

Ledbetter recorded four tackles (one solo) and half a sack before suffering a season-ending ankle injury in the 59-10 season-opening loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

LB Jake Carlock, LB Jamal Davis II, WR Andy Jones, CB Linden Stephens, DT Gerald Willis, and WR Terry Wright were all released on Saturday.

With a league-high 14 picks heading into the draft, the Dolphins clear up space for what’s expected to be a busy week for the organization. Miami now has 19 open spots on their 90-player training camp roster

The Dolphins added Emmanuel Ogbah and Shaq Lawson at defensive end this offseason