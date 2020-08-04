Dolphins Waive CB Cordrea Tankersley And LS Rex Sunahara

Photo by: Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins made numerous roster moves Tuesday, activating cornerback Cordrea Tankersley from the reserve/COVID-19 list before waiving him and rookie long snapper Rex Sunahara.

Tankersley was the Dolphins’ third-round pick in 2017, but he’s played in just 17 career games. After tearing his ACL in November 2018, he missed the remainder of the season and the entire 2019 season. From 2017-18, Tankersley recorded 35 tackles (26 solo) and seven passes defended.

The 26-year-old couldn’t catch a break once again when he was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Last Monday. The roster designation means one of two things: either the player has tested positive for COVID-19 or he’s been quarantined after having been in close contact with people that have.

Teams are not allowed to disclose for which reason a player is added to the list.

And despite being taken off the list, the Dolphins have decided to move on. Miami’s cornerback room was rebuffed during the offseason with the additions of free-agent Byron Jones and first-round draft pick Noah Igbinoghene. Former Pro-Bowler Xavien Howard, who’s currently on the PUP list, is also a viable option at corner.

Sunahara was signed last Saturday after Blake Ferguson was placed on the COVID-19 list. However, Ferguson was activated just a day after, which led to the move.

Sunahara served as West Virginia’s primary long snapper for each of the past two seasons and was selected to play in both the NFLPA Collegiate All-Star Game and the Hula Bowl.

Also on Tuesday, veteran receiver Allen Hurns became the first member of the Dolphins to opt out of the 2020 season.

On Monday, the Dolphins claimed cornerback Picasso Nelson Jr. off of waivers from the Indianapolis Colts. They also activated linebacker Jerome Baker from the reserve/COVID-19 list and placed running back Malcolm Perry on it.

As it stands, left guard Ereck Flowers, defensive tackle Sieler and Perry remain on the COVID-19 roster designation.