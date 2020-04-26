Dolphins Waive 4 Players After NFL Draft

Dolphins.com

Just a day after the draft, The Miami Dolphins announced they have waived linebacker Terrill Hanks, safety Montre Hartage, long snapper Taybor Pepper, and running back Samaje Perine.

Hanks spent the entire 2019 season on Miami’s practice squad. A Miami Native, Hanks attended Immaculata-La Salle High School and was ranked as a two-star recruit before he became a four-year starter at New Mexico State.

Hartage played four games for the Dolphins in 2019, registering eight tackles (six solo) and one pass defended. He was promoted to the active roster in November of 2019 but also spent time on Miami’s practice squad. Hartage played at Northwestern, where he was a four-year letterman (2015-18) and a three-year starter. As a senior in 2018, Hartage was a first-team All-Big Ten selection.

Pepper was Miami’s long snapper for all 16 games in 2019. He was signed by the team on Sept. 2, 2019, after he spent the offseason and training camp with N.Y. Giants. The move comes after Miami’s decision to draft LSU long snapper Blake Ferguson in the sixth round (185 overall).

Perine played in the season finale, recording five carries for 16 yards (3.2 avg.) in the win at New England. The former fourth-round pick (114 overall) was claimed off the Bengals practice squad in December.