Dolphins Vs. Bills Preview: Limit Allen, Get RB’s Going And Prevent Big Plays

The Dolphins showed signs of life in Week 1, but were ultimately outmatched by Cam Newton and the Patriots. But as they head into their Week 2 matchup against division-rival Bills, they look to get things rolling.

It won’t be easy, as Buffalo has their eyes set on capturing the AFC East title for the first time since 1995. And third-year quarterback Josh Allen already has a history for torching Miami’s defense.

305 Sports’ Dolphins writers gave their analysis on the matchup and provided insight on what to look out for.

Jamie Bahamas, Dolphins Lead Writer

21-20 Miami: Every week has a feeling going into it. Prior to Week 1, every fan had high hopes for their teams and thought anything was possible. Week 2 is where everyone overreacts. Teams that won — Cardinals, Patriots, even the Jaguars — have their fans screaming playoffs and Super Bowl. Fans of teams that lost — Jets, Giants, Dolphins — have their fans saying fire the coach, the season is over or bench the quarterback.

While that may come to fruition for some of those teams, Week 2 is where I say pump the brakes. The Dolphins take on the Bills this week at home coming off a loss in which the offense looked like it was in a preseason game.

Similarly, the running back rotation was predetermined with every back getting a designated number of snaps. The Dolphins could not stop the Patriots run game and Bill Belichick and Newton were smart enough to not test Miami’s secondary.

Buffalo, on the other hand, comes off of a win against the Jets, and are expected by many to win the AFC East. However, if we are to believe the Jets are as bad as they are, then the Bills can’t be considered to be as good as people are saying.

The Bills made multiple mistakes, keeping a Jets team that traded away their best player in the offseason, in the game.

Allen is talented and in a copycat league, I expect the Bills to attack the Dolphins the same way that the Patriots did. What I don’t expect is for Allen and Bills coach Sean McDermott to be as disciplined as New England was and stick with it all game. The Bills have a shiny new toy in Stefon Diggs, and they will be tempted to use him. Allen is also prone to turnovers and makes questionable decisions in big moments.

This game will have some good, bad and ugly. And I’m sure someone got the message to the Dolphins and told them that this isn’t the preseason. Expect a close game. The winner of this game will come down to the team that makes the least mistakes on offense.

Anthony Yero, Lead Dolphins Writer

31-21 Bills: Last week, it appeared as if the Dolphins did no study on the art of Cam Newton’s legs. One can only hope that this week, Miami knows what makes Josh Allen a threat and can prevent Buffalo from getting on the board in large fashion.

Newton didn’t throw deep last week, and it could be because it was just his first game with a new team, but Miami’s secondary is deep and very talented. And with Bills receiver Stefon Diggs looking to make some noise after a fairly quit season-debut, expect Allen to target him on deep balls. The Dolphins will have to convert those throws into turnovers if they want a shot to win.

As for Miami’s offense, look for the run game to perform much better as Buffalo will be without linebackers Matt Milano and Tremaine Edmunds.

Fitzpatrick will need to rely on his key targets Devante Parker, Preston Williams and Mike Gesicki in order to get the pass offense flowing. And offensive coordinator Chan Gailey has to open up his playbook or they’ll struggle to put points up on the board again.

Michael Yero, Dolphins Writer

31-10 Bills: Last week, we saw what a mobile quarterback can do to the Dolphins’ defense, as New England’s Cam Newton rushed his way into a 21-11 victory. Now, with Josh Allen as Miami’s new target, the storyline may be similar to that of Week 1.

While Allen won’t be as effective as Newton, he’s definitely someone you can’t give open room to. Add that alongside his rocket arm to find receiver Stefon Diggs and it creates another issue for the Dolphins. The best way Miami could pull out a win at Hard Rock Stadium will be if the run game steps up much more than last week.

With Bills linebackers Matt Milano and Tremaine Edmunds out for Sunday’s contest, it opens the door for a breakout performance from Miami’s running back triad of Jordan Howard, Matt Breida and Myles Gaskin.

Considering that Buffalo allowed just 52 yards rushing last week against the New York Jets, I see it as a very slim possibility to see the run game explode.

Scott Cusick, Dolphins Writer

Bills 30-13: Week one vs New England went how I thought it would, except for the fact that Miami had a few less points. I knew the Dolphins would have extremely rough edges and need a week or two to iron out the kinks that normally you do in preseason. The offensive line was decent, which was my main concern.

The Bills pose a problem because they have a better defense than the Patriots who held Miami to just 11 points. I would like to see Ryan Fitzpatrick not turn the ball over and offensive cordinator Chan Gailey to come in with more creative play calling.

Gailey’s wheel house style is your typical run, run, pass, which won’t work in today’s NFL. Tight end use and more production towards a certain running back could keep it close.

Austin Ramos, Dolphins Writer

Following last week’s loss to the Patriots, the Dolphins can not allow for the same mistakes to hurt their chances of winning in Week 2 against the Bills. Having good ball security and limiting turnovers offensively could go far in this game.

The Bills have two of their best linebackers in Matt Milano and Tremaine Edmunds out so Miami should focus on a heavy running attack and getting the tight ends involved early and often.

Defensively, Miami has to contain Josh Allen compared to how they could not contain Cam Newton last week. Not allowing Stefon Diggs and John Brown to make big plays in the secondary is a must with Allen’s ability to throw deep balls. I expect Christian Wilkins to carry over his success from the first half of last week into the whole game this week. Having four quarters of quality play out of the defense will be very beneficial the Dolphins’ success.

Kyle Murphy, Dolphins Writer

Bills 24-10:

The Dolphins were unable to get much going on offense in their last game and now face a Bills team which gave up just 293 yards per game last season. With Fitzpatrick, you don’t know if you are going to get Fitzmagic or Fitztragic and they got the latter in Week 1 as he threw three interceptions.

Jordan Howard didn’t have the Dolphins debut he expected as he carried the ball eight times for seven yards but did find the end zone. The offense needs to show me more before I think they can move the ball effectively against a good defensive unit.

The Dolphins secondary was impressive and I’m excited to watch what they can do against the Bills as I expect them to try and air it. I hope they are able to get Josh Allen early and rush him into decisions.

The Dolphins’ run defense needs to improve greatly as it was the weakest part of last week’s game. If Miami can take away the ground game a little and force the Bills into third and long, it can allow their pass rushers and secondary to get to work.