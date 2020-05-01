Dolphins Trade DE Charles Harris To Falcons

Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins are trading defensive end Charles Harris to the Atlanta Falcons for a 2021 seventh round pick, according to NFL Reporter Tom Pelissero.

Harris was a first-round pick by Miami in 2017. In three seasons with the Dolphins, he made eight starts and recorded 61 tackles, 3.5 sacks, one fumble recovery, and two passes defensed.

Harris was moved to a 3-4 outside linebacker role in 2019 after not producing at a 4-3 defensive end like but his performances were no different.

He becomes the second former first-round pick that Miami has moved on from in the past 24 hours. The Dolphins waived their 2019 sack leader Taco Charlton on Thursday. Charlton totaled five sacks last season after being claimed off waivers from the Cowboys.

The Dolphins added defensive ends Shaq Lawson and Emmanuel Ogbah to go with linebacker Kyle Van Not in free agency to give the defense a veteran look. They also drafted defensive tackle Jason Strowbridge and outside linebacker Curtis Weaver in last week’s NFL Draft.