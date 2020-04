Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Miami entered the 2020 NFL Draft with a league-high 14 picks. In the first round, they traded back and added a 15th pick. After numerous trades, Miami ends their 2020 draft with 11 selections made.

Dolphins getting a 2021 6th rounder for the 251st pick they just dealt to Seattle. Miami entered draft with 14 picks, jumped to 15 and ended up drafting 11, plus trading for RB Breida. Now can sign UFAs. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) April 25, 2020

Moments after drafting Malcolm Perry at No. 246, Miami traded their 251st pick to Seattle in exchange for a 2021 6th rounder.

The Seahawks used the pick on LSU tight end Stephen Sullivan.