Dolphins To Honor Don Shula At Hard Rock Stadium

The Miami Dolphins are hosting a series of events to celebrate the life of the late, great coach Don Shula after his passing on May 4th at the age of 90.

Dolphins fans will have a chance to pay tribute to Shula next week, while following social distancing guidelines.

From 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 22, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 23, fans will be permitted to drive through the stadium parking lot via Gate 5 and view the statue.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, fans are asked not to bring items to the statue.

The team says it’ll host a separate public memorial at Hard Rock Stadium “once it is deemed safe for large scale events.”