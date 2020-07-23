Dolphins Sign Second-Round Pick Robert Hunt

Photo by Daniel Dunn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins have officially signed their entire 11-player draft class.

Two days after the signing of first-round pick Noah Igbinoghene, leaving only one 2020 draft pick left unsigned, the front office inked a deal with offensive lineman pick Robert Hunt.

The second-round pick signed his rookie deal Wednesday, agreeing to a four-year contract worth $8.065 million, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.

Thank you father you have done so many amazing things for me without you I am NOTHING I’ve prayed for times like this!! I’m extremely BLESSED AND THANKFUL! I am officially a MIAMI DOLPHIN #Finsup🐬 pic.twitter.com/mFbsSBSo7f — Robert Hunt (@RobertHandyHunt) July 22, 2020

The Dolphins selected Hunt with the No. 39 overall pick following his impressive four-year career Louisiana-Lafayette, where he started all 45 career games. He received First Team All-Sun Belt Conference and All-Louisiana honors as a senior after leading the Cajuns to the fewest sacks allowed per game in the Sun Belt.

Following a 2019 season in which Miami’s offensive line ranked 32nd in the NFL, the 6-foot-6, 323-pounder is expected to compete for immediate playing time at right guard or right tackle.

Dolphins rookies, quarterbacks and injured players are set to report to training camp on Thursday and undergo COVID-19 screening for the first couple of days. Players will have to brings back two negative tests before being able to enter the team’s facility in Davie, FL as early as Monday, July 27. Other players are planned to report on July 28.