Dolphins Sign Raekwon Davis, Leaving 5 Draft Picks Unsigned

Credit: Jamie Schwaberow-Getty Images

Just hours after inking a deal with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, the Miami Dolphins got a contract done with his former Alabama teammate, Raekwon Davis on Monday.

Another Dolphins rookie signed: DL Raekwon Davis, the 56th pick in the draft has signed his four-year rookie deal. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 11, 2020

ESPN NFL Insider Field Yates reported that they agreed to a four-year rookie deal with the second-round draft choice. With Davis signed, the Dolphins now have six of their 11 draft picks under contract.

Davis was Miami’s second of their two second-round draft picks this year. The 6’6″, 311-pound defensive lineman proved to be an issue for many teams in the backfield throughout his 4 years with the Crimson Tide.

2017 was Davis’ best year, registering 69 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, and an interception. His numbers dropped in his final two seasons at Alabama, racking up 157 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, and 2 sacks in 27 games. He was a second-team All-American as well as All-SEC this past season.

Other rookies signed by the Dolphins are guard Solomon Kindley, long snapper Blake Ferguson, defensive end Curtis Weaver, and defensive end Jason Strowbridge.

Miami is yet to sign first-round offensive tackle Austin Jackson, first-round cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, second-round offensive tackle/guard Robert Hunt, third-round safety Brandon Jones, and seventh-round running back/wide receiver Malcolm Perry.