Dolphins Sign Noah Igbinoghene; One Unsigned Rookie Remaining

John Reed | Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Rookie cornerback, Noah Igbinoghene, has agreed to terms with the Miami Dolphins, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

According to Rapoport, the signing remains unofficial, but the deal is set.

The #Dolphins have agreed to terms with first-round CB Noah Igbinoghene, source said. The No. 30 pick from Auburn officially in the fold. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 20, 2020

Igbinoghene, selected by the Dolphins with the No. 30 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, remained the only first-round pick to not ink a deal with the team. He was also one of two Miami rookies to be unsigned, as second-round selection, Robert Hunt, has yet to put pen to paper with the franchise.

Igbinoghene’s contract is projected to be a four-year deal worth $11.25 million with a $5.74 signing bonus. In addition, a fifth-year option for the 2024 season is expected to be involved.

As for Hunt, the former Louisiana-Lafayette offensive tackle is anticipated to receive an $8.065 million deal over the first four years of his contract, followed by a $3.4 million signing bonus.

Igbinoghene, a two-year starter at cornerback under coach Gus Malzahn, recorded 92 tackles, an interception, a forced fumble and 19 pass breakups.

As a junior, he started all 13 games his junior year, totaling 42 tackles (one for loss) and seven pass breakups. He was also Auburn’s special teams returner, recording 317 yards in nine kickoffs (35.2 average) and one touchdown.

The 5-foot-10, 190-pounder comes into an extremely competitive cornerback room, headlined by free agent signing, Byron Jones, and former Pro Bowler, Xavien Howard. Regardless, the 20-year-old is expected to make an immediate impact in Miami’s 2020 season.