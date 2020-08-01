Dolphins Sign Long Snapper Rex Sunahara After Blake Ferguson Lands On COVID List

Frank Salucci/Blue & Gold News

The Miami Dolphins have added a second long snapper to the team, signing rookie Rex Sunahara on Saturday.

Sunahara served as West Virginia’s primary long snapper for each of the past two seasons and was selected to play in both the NFLPA Collegiate All-Star Game and the Hula Bowl.

The 6-foot-6, 242-pound Sunahara was a semifinalist for the 2019 Patrick Mannelly Award, which is given to the nation’s top long snapper

The Dolphins’ other long snapper is rookie Blake Ferguson, who was drafted in the sixth round (No. 185 overall). Ferguson was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday, which opens the door for an extra roster spot.

The roster stands at 78 players with the moves Saturday, but will rise to 82 once Jerome Baker, Zach Sieler, Ferguson and Cordea Tankersley come off the reserve/COVID-19 list. It’ll climb to 84 players once/if Xavien Howard and Calvin Munson are reactivated. Miami will have to trim their roster to 81 by August 16.

Teams could have up to 90 players in camp if they split practice sessions into two squads, which could require teams to use both stadium and regular practice facilities, per ESPN’s Chris Mortensen.