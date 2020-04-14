Dolphins Showing “Considerable” Interest In Kentucky WR Lynn Bowden Jr

Carmen Mandato / Getty Images

If you’re looking for the most all-around talented player in this year’s NFL Draft, Kentucky wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. is the man to watch.

In 3 season with the Wildcats, Bowden played receiver, special teams, quarterback, and at times running back. His junior season saw him record an SEC-leading 1,468 yards rushing on 185 attempts (7.9 per carry) and 13 touchdowns. On the receiving end he had 30 catches for 348 yards and a touchdown. At quarterback he threw 35/74 (47.3% completion) for 403 yards, scoring 3 TDs and 3 interceptions His rushing averages placed him 11th on the FBS rushing list, an extremely remarkable statistic as he started at QB for just 8 games, going 6-2.

#Patriots Draft Target: WR- Kentucky, Lynn Bowden 6'1 200lbs

Probably the most versatile player in the draft. Played QB, RB, WR and was a return man. Makes plays no matter where he is. Likely a 3rd/4th rounder that checks the boxes for what BB looks for.pic.twitter.com/pHCDiAS5iH — Ryan Spagnoli (@Ryan_Spags) April 13, 2020

On special teams Bowden returned 2 punts in 5 attempts for 146 yards in 2018. He returned 4 last season but finished with just 53 yards. His impressive season earned him the Paul Hornung Award in 2019 as the nation’s most versatile player.

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops praised Bowden’s confidence and skill to produce at any role, calling him “an Alpha Dog.” We want to be balanced and we want to throw the football, but truth be told, if you did what we were doing from day one… he’d probably be in New York for the Heisman ceremony.”

Bowden Jr’s ability to be implemented at any position, similar to Saints’ QB Taysom Hill has caught the attention of numerous NFL teams. ESPN’s Todd McShay believes Bowden has the skill to be a second or third-round pick.”He’s kind of today’s NFL guy,” said McShay.

According to Miami Heralds’s Barry Jackson, the Dolphins have been showing “considerable” interest in Kentucky’s Lynn Bowden. Being projected to be the No. 99 selection to the Patriots in CBS Sports’ latest mock draft, Miami could possibly use their 70th pick to acquire the 6-foot-1 prospect.