Dolphins-Seahawks: Could Miami Spoil Russell Wilson’s Parade?

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Dolphins are fresh off a primetime road victory in Week 3 and are back at home with their eyes set on evening up their record at .500 before a two-game road stand.

In the 3-0-5 this week are the undefeated Seahawks, which have accounted for 925 passing yards at the hands of Russell Wilson, who’s been playing at an MVP level.

305 Sports’ Dolphins writers gave their analysis on the matchup and provided insight on what to look out for.

Jamie Bahamas, Dolphins Lead Writer (Season Record: 1-2)

34-28 Miami: The 3-0 Seahawks come into town after scoring over 35 points in each of their three games. Seattle is top 10 in offense while the Dolphins are in the bottom 10 in defense. Russell Wilson is on a record-setting pace for touchdowns in a season, so this should be an easy game to pick.

However, I have gone back on forth on my pick for this game all week, and this feels like a trap game for the Seahawks. They are traveling East to play in an early game matchup. Seattle has also yielded 1,292 passing yards so far, which is the worst ever in history through the first three games. The Dolphins always seem to win a game that they shouldn’t each season. And Ryan Fitzpatrick has also been known to get hot for a few games and be unstoppable.

Seattle’s defensive woes aren’t fixable through coaching, as it seems they simply need better players on that side of the ball. This game will come down to whether Fitzpatrick continues his stellar play and if the Dolphins defense finally figured things out. I think both will hold true for at least one more game.

Look for the Dolphins to be the talk of the town with the Sunday stunner.

Anthony Yero, Dolphins Writer (Season Record: 3-0)

33-27 Seattle: The last time the Dolphins faced off against a top-five pass offense (Bills), they were torched for 415 passing yards. And while they’ve had some time to adjust, Seattle’s firepower pass offense is just too much for Miami. Wilson comes into this matchup as the hottest player in all of football, and he’s bound to light up the scoreboard.

It’ll take a magical performance from Fitzpatrick, orchestrated by offensive coordinator Chan Gailey, to win a shoot out against the Seahawks. Nonetheless, one thing Miami must do is take advantage of a banged-up secondary which is giving up a league-worst 430.7 passing yards per game.

The Dolphins will need to fire on all cylinders as early as in the first quarter, similarly to the Jacksonville match where they scored a touchdown on their first possession. But even then, Wilson’s hot hand may be too much.

Michael Yero, Dolphins Writer (Season Record: 3-0)

31-20 Seattle: Entering Week 4 following a commanding victory over the Jaguars, I can’t see the Dolphins limiting a Russell Wilson led offense to a standstill. Considering the damage he made against Miami’s Week 1 opponent, the New England Patriots, the likelihood that coach Brian Flores forces a complete turnaround is unlikely.

Even with Seattle’s Jamal Adams (groin) out to lead the secondary, I see no imminent worries in terms of limiting the pass offense of Miami’s. Having already suited up against Matt Ryan, Cam Newton and Dak Prescott, the Ryan Fitzpatrick led offense will need a phenomenal outing to put a hold on the Seahawks.

Scott Cusick, Dolphins Writer (Season Record: 2-1)

41-28 Seattle: Here goes another serious test for the Dolphin’s defense, mainly their secondary. After Miami surprisingly kept it close with Buffalo and Josh Allen, cue Russell Wilson and his 925 yards, 76.7 percent completion rate and 14-1 TD Int/ratio. With the Seahawks coming to town the Dolphins need all the B’s to be ready. DBs, CB’s and LB’s. With the defensive backfield getting healthy, it’s Miami’s only chance of keeping pace with the Seattle. Even still it may not be enough again.

Austin Ramos, Dolphins Writer (Season Record: 2-1)

30-27 Miami: Two of Seattle’s key players in Jamal Adams and Chris Carson are injured heading into the matchup. Adams is a familiar foe after his previous three years on the New York Jets. And not having him on the defense is big for Miami but doesn’t completely sway the odds for the Dolphins to win too much as they still have an elite linebacker in Bobby Wagner. Not having Chris Carson is a difference-maker in trying to stop Seattle’s offense that is averaging 37 points per game.

But then there’s Russell Wilson, who’s having a career year aand sits as the league MVP frontrunner at the moment. It’ll be the biggest test for Miami’s defense so far this season and it’s hard to imagine that they’ll put a stop to it or even slow it down.

However, Miami seems to be trending in the right direction after their big win against the Jaguars. In Miami’s two losses, they were within striking distance of making a difference in the outcome of the game and finally put together a complete game. If they could continue this in Sunday’s matchup, they’ll have a good chance of winning. Seattle’s defense is holding back the team from being the best in the NFL, as they’re allowing an average of 28.7 points per game. Expect Miami to get close to that average or ever surpass it to pull out the win

Kyle Murphy, Dolphins Writer (Season Record: 2-1)

38-34 Seattle: I’m a big believer that Fitzpatrick and the Dolphins will be able to move the ball against a hobbled Seahawks defense. And there’s a big day incoming for Devante Parker, as even with a sore hamstring, he was able to get open on the sideline often against Jacksonville. Getting Myles Gaskin going will also serve as a great play-action opportunity.

With that being said, I don’t see the Dolphins’ defense being able to stop Wilson from cooking. His chemistry with Tyler Lockett is a lot to overcome for a defense with as many new starters.