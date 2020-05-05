Dolphins Rookie Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa Chooses Jersey No. 1

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

“Cause we’re the…Miami Dolphins, Miami Dolphins, Miami Dolphins Number One“

What do Garo Yepremian, Tony Franklin, Willie Beecher, Matt Turk, and Miami Dolphins Mascot T.D. all have in common?

You probably guessed it. They all donned the No. 1 jersey for the Miami Dolphins.

It’s time to add another name to the list. Rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will be suiting up for the Miami Dolphins wearing #1. I wonder if he had to ask T.D. for permission.

Tagovailoa, who wore No. 13 his whole football career, was forced to transition into a new number as Miami retired Hall of Famer and legendary Dolphins quarterback Dan Marino’s number 13 back in 2003.

For the Audience of 1🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/kZYXaYVD1R — Tua. T 🇦🇸 (@Tua) May 6, 2020

The Miami Dolphins also announced the numbers for the following players:

Rest of Miami Dolphins Jersey Release: #10 Malcolm Perry, #45 Brandon Jones, #46 Noah Igbinoghene, #50 Blake Ferguson, #58 Jason Strowbridge, #59 Kylan Johnson, #64 Tyshun Render, #66 Solomon Kindley, #68 Robert Hunt, #71 Jonathan Hubbard, #72 Donnell Stanley, #73 Austin Jackson, #76 Ray Lima, #79 Nick Kaltameyer, #80 Matt Cole, #83 Kirk Merritt, #87 Bryce Sterk, #95 Benito Jones, #96 Curtis Weaver, #98 Raekwon Davis, #24 Byron Jones, #34 Jordan Howard, #42 Clayton Fejedelem, #44 Elandon Roberts, #51 Kamu Grugier-Hill, #53 Kyle Van Noy, #67 Ted Karras, #75 Ereck Flowers, #89 Michael Roberts, #90 Shaq Lawson, #91 Emmanuel Ogbah, #20 Matt Brieda, #35 Kavon Frazier.

