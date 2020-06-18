Dolphins Rewind: Wake And Suh Sandwich Bryce Petty

Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images

On the first play of the fourth quarter in a Week 15 division matchup between the Miami Dolphins and the New York Jets, miscommunication from the offensive line nearly ended Bryce Petty’s life.

Somehow, Petty was able to deliver a perfect pass but was sandwiched by both Ndamukong Suh and Cameron Wake after blowing past the Jets offensive line untouched.

You could hear the crowd at MetLife Stadium’s reaction to the hit in the video. Petty’s lower back was evaluated after the wind was knocked out of him and he was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Prior to the brutal hit, Miami’s defensive ripped apart Petty throughout the entire match, holding him to just one touchdown and two interceptions.

With the Dolphins leading 34-10, Ryan Fitzpatrick came onto the field and threw for 31 yards and an interception.

On the flip side, the win was huge for Miami’s playoffs aspirations, as in Matt Moore’s first game as Ryan Tannehill’s replacement he set a career-high with four touchdowns.

Moore would go on to lead the 10-6 Dolphins to the playoffs in 2016.