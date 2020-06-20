Dolphins Rewind: Parker Dominates Gilmore

Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins did not produce many memorable moments in 2019, but this performance by Devante Parker at Gillette Stadium is one that will never be forgotten.

Parker put the finishing touches on his breakout season with a remarkable outing against Stephon Gilmore, the NFL Defensive Player of the Year, and the New England Patriots in Week 17.

Parker dominated Gilmore and the Patriots secondary for eight catches and 137 yards, including a huge 24-yard grab on the game-winning drive, which gave the Dolphins the ball at the New England 29-yard line.

The 139 receiving yards were the most for any New England opponent in 2019, while the reception total was the highest for any opposing wide receiver.

To make manners better for Miami, the Patriots needed a win or a Chiefs loss to secure a first-round playoff bye. With nothing to play for, the four-win Dolphins entered Foxborough and spoiled the Patriots’ hopes of acquiring home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

Parker would finish his 2019 campaign with 72 receptions for 1,202 yards (16.7 avg.) and nine touchdowns. His receiving yards total marked the sixth-most in a single season in Dolphins history.

Fast forward to 2020 and it appears that Parker and Gilmore have instilled a social media war.

In 2018, Gilmore posted a picture of him intercepting a pass intended for Parker with the caption “Ignore him and go get the ball.”

On Saturday, Parker resurfaced the social media beef by posting a picture of him making a high flying catch over parker with the caption “Ignore him and attack the football.”

OHHHH 👀 We got a little IG beef between Devante Parker and glimore pic.twitter.com/hFBNvll2VV — Kev 👑💯 (@KingxKDo) June 20, 2020

It’s fair to say that the two will be looking to expose one another in Week 1 of the 2020 NFL Season.