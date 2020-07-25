Dolphins Release QB Jake Rudock And WR Ricardo Louis, Roster Down To 84 Players

Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

With the NFL lowering the roster limit heading into training camp to 80, rather than the usual 90, the Miami Dolphins, who had 86 players on the roster on Saturday, let go of two players.

Quarterback Jake Rudock and wide receiver Ricardo Louis were both released Saturday, according to the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson.

Rudock, 27, spent the entire 2019 season on the Dolphins’ practice squad, behind quarterbacks Ryan Fitzpatrick and Josh Rosen who were on the active roster. The former St. Thomas Aquinas High star was drafted in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions and appeared in three games in 2017, completing three of his five passes for 24 yards and an interception.

Rudock was picked up by Miami in 2019 and signed a reserve/future contract with the team on January 6.

Louis was a fourth-round pick by the Cleveland Browns in 2016 out of Auburn. He played in all 32 games, starting in 12, for the Browns his first two seasons, recording 45 receptions for 562 yards. The former Miami Beach Senior High standout missed the entire 2018 season with the Browns due to a neck injury and was later waived entering the final year of his four-year rookie contract.

The Dolphins scooped up Louis, 26, to a one-year, $645,000 deal but a knee injury kept him from playing a down last season. Louis re-signed with Miami on February 5, but the league’s new 80-man roster measure couldn’t salvage him from competing for a roster spot among the teams stacked receiving core.

Miami’s roster now holds 84 players heading into training camp, but they’ll have to shorten it to 80 by August 18.

Dolphins rookies, quarterbacks and injured players reported training camp on Thursday and underwent COVID-19 screening for the first couple of days. NFL Players will have to brings back two negative tests before being able to enter the team’s facility in Davie, FL as early as Monday, July 27. Other players are planned to report on Tuesday, July 28.