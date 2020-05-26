Dolphins Owner Stephen Ross: NFL Season “Definitely” Happening

AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File

Despite the ongoing pandemic, Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross has noted his full intention on moving as planned with the 2020 NFL season, believing that fans in stadiums could be a possibility.

“I think there definitely will be a football season this year,” Ross said in an interview with CNBC on Tuesday. “Real question is, will there be fans in the stadium? Right now — today — we’re planning to have fans in the stadium.”

It’s unclear what approach the NFL will take when it comes to allowing fans in stadiums this upcoming season. As for now, all 16 games scheduled per team are set to be played on time.

“We all miss our sports.” Said Ross. “The NFL, I think, will be ready to go. I know we’re all looking forward to it. I know I am.”

Earlier this month, Dolphins CEO/President Tom Garfinkel unveiled a plan that would allow the team to host fans at Hard Rock Stadium, which can hold up to 65,000 people. The plan would permit around 15,000 fans, all complying with rules like wearing masks, staggered entrances and exits, and ordering food from their seats.

“We would have times to come in for security at different gates so people would be separated out, in terms of when they enter the stadium,” Garfinkel said on a segment with “Good Morning America”. “We would exit the stadium much like a church environment, where each row exits so people aren’t filing out all at the same time in a herd.”