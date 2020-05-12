Dolphins Officially Sign Third-Round Pick Brandon Jones

GettyImages

After inking deals with rookies Tua Tagovailoa, and Raekwon Davis yesterday, the Miami Dolphins have agreed to terms with former Texas safety Brandon Jones.

ESPN’s Dolphins reporter Cameron Wolfe reported that both sides agreed to a four-year rookie deal. With Jones signed, the Dolphins now have seven of their 11 draft picks under contract.

Dolphins S Brandon Jones has agreed to terms on his 4-year deal. The 2020 third-round pick becomes 7th Dolphins player to agree to a deal. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) May 12, 2020

Jones (5-foot-11, 198 lbs), finished his Longhorns career with 232 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss, three interceptions, three fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles. As a senior, he led the team in solo tackles (64) and second in total tackles (86), only behind Joseph Ossai’s 90 tackles.

Other Dolphins rookies to already have signed are guard Solomon Kindley, long snapper Blake Ferguson, defensive end Curtis Weaver, and defensive end Jason Strowbridge.

Miami is yet to sign first-round offensive tackle Austin Jackson, first-round cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, second-round offensive tackle/guard Robert Hunt, and seventh-round running back/wide receiver Malcolm Perry.