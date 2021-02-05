Dolphins Offense: Two Heads Are Better Than One

Photo Courtesy of South Florida Sun Sentinel

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores certainly has an unconventional approach.

His defensive formations confuse even the best of quarterbacks, as seen when Patrick Mahomes had one of his worst games against that “amoeba” defense.

Flores and the Dolphins have bucked trends on offense too. Last season, Miami deployed two quarterbacks, using Ryan Fitzpatrick sometimes in the equivalent role of a relief pitcher in baseball. This unpredictable behavior propelled Miami to 10 wins and to the doorstep of the playoffs.

Flores raises eyebrows again

One thing is certain Flores will continue to do things his way. Chan Gailey vacated the offensive coordinator job and the search for his replacement began. There were many interesting external candidates whose names were tossed around. Fans started imagining what Miami’s offense would look like being led by Kansas City’s Matt Kafka, or Buffalo’s Ken Dorsey.

However, in the end, Miami stayed in-house and promoted from within. Although, that wasn’t the most surprising news because the team was transparent in stating that tight ends coach George Godsey and running backs coach Eric Studesville interviewed and were being considered for the job. The two even split duties calling plays at the 72nd Annual Reese’s Senior Bowl. The shocker is that the Dolphins are going to name both of them as co-coordinators.

Seen this before – but did it work?

Multiple teams have used a similar structure. Markedly, some of them have been quite successful. The Seattle Seahawks employed Darrell Bevell and Tom Cable in a similar fashion. The two were responsible for developing Russell Wilson. The duo also coached the Seahawks to an offense that was ranked eighth in points and helped win Super Bowl XLVIII. Cable and Bevell were co-coordinators but had distinct titles. These titles might have been an indication of the specifics of their input on the offense. Bevell was listed as the offensive coordinator and Cable assistant head coach/offensive line coach. The Dolphins may opt for a similar structure.

The Dolphins already announced the hiring of Charlie Frye as quarterbacks coach. The former NFL quarterback has offensive coordinator experience from the collegiate level at Central Michigan. Frye worked with Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa as his coach at the Elite 11 quarterback competition.

Godsey worked to develop chemistry with Tua last season, engaging with him often on the sidelines. This was probably a selling point for him being one of the men for the job.

Here’s to hoping that the trio of Godsey, Studesville, and Frye can produce the same or better results than the 2013 Seattle Seahawks.