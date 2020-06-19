Dolphins Not Mentioned In Jamal Adams’ ‘Wishlist’ Of Trade Destinations

Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images

Things are heating up in New York between the Jets and All-Pro safety Jamal Adams, as he requested a trade on Thursday. The request comes after months of speculation over his future with the team.

For the Miami Dolphins, the idea of adding Adams into the secondary alongside Byron Jones, Xavien Howard, and first-round pick Noah Igbinoghene is tempting.

However, how realistic is that expectation? Very unrealistic.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the two-time Pro Bowl safety put out a list of teams in which he would welcome a trade. Miami was not included.

Here are the seven teams to which Jets’ Pro-Bowl safety Jamal Adams would welcome a trade, per source:

🏈Ravens

🏈Cowboys

🏈Texans

🏈Chiefs

🏈Eagles

🏈49ers

🏈Seahawks — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 18, 2020

Despite not being listed, the Dolphins could benefit from many of these teams. If Adams lands on an NFC team, it means Miami will only have to deal with the safety once every four years during the regular season.

It’s also very unlikely that the Jets would ship Adams to the Dolphins, a division rival. It would take a plethora of draft picks and talent for New York to consider Miami. The best-case scenario for the Dolphins would be for Adams to end up in the opposite conference, and no longer give Miami problems twice a season.