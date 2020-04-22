Dolphins News 4/22/20: Miami Looking To Acquire No. 3 Pick In Draft; Want To Keep Pick No. 5

Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images

Miami looking to acquire the No. 3 pick

According to Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson, Dolphins general manager, Chris Grier, is trying to acquire pick No. 3 from the Detroit Lions while containing pick No. 5 in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Sources: The #Dolphins have called the teams in front of them for a possible trade up from No. 5 and are gauging the price to come up to No. 3 to potentially take an offensive tackle. We could see a run on tackles in the Top 10 like never before. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 22, 2020

Miami won’t be making this move to solidify drafting quarterbacks Justin Herbert or Tua Tagovailoa, but to have the opportunity to select an offensive lineman of their choice before the New York Giants, who hold the No. 4 pick.

Who exactly are they interested in? Georgia OT Andrew Thomas and Alabama OL Jedrick Wills Jr.

Thomas started 13 games at left tackle and was awarded first-team Associated Press All-American and first-team all-conference accolades in 2019. Thomas was also named to the Walter Camp All-America First Team and won the SEC Jacob’s Blocking Trophy, the first recipient of the award from Georgia in 21 years.

All of Andrew Thomas' meaningful pass-blocking snaps against LSU's K'Lavon Chaisson (2019)



OT1pic.twitter.com/Rh3PAkGIi2 — Austin Gayle (@PFF_AustinGayle) April 19, 2020

Thomas is No. 1 on the Giants draft board, making the Dolphins interested in an appealing trade deal to move up and take Detroit’s pick.

Wills, a 6-foot-4, 312-pound prospect, gained second-team Associated Press All-American and first-team All-SEC accolades while starting all 13 games for Bama in 2019 at right tackle.

Iowa’s Tristan Wirfs, and Louisville’s Mekhi Becton are the two other offensive lineman the Dolphins have kept interest in throughout the draft process. Nonetheless, Miami could surely select one of these prospects later in the first round.

With just 24 hours until the 2020 Draft, it’ll be interesting to see if the Dolphins will trade up and select an offensive lineman with the third pick in the NFL Draft.