Dolphins News 4/20/20: Miami Interested In Trading Up From Pick 18

Dolphins looking to trade up from the No. 18 pick

The Miami Dolphins have had preliminary discussions about trading up from the No. 18 pick, with the goal of landing one of the top offensive tackles in the draft according to league sources.

Last week, Miami general manager Chris Grier discussed the NFL Draft. When asked about possibly moving up or down, Grier said that they’re following the same procedures as every team.

“In terms of moving up, trading and all of that stuff, we’re in the same process that it is every year. Teams call us. We call every team. Every team calls every team,” Grier said. “Everyone is just doing their due diligence, just to see what options are available, if anyone wants to move up or trade up.

With Miami more than likely closing in on Tua Tagovailoa or Justin Herbert with the No. 5 pick, the next step would be to find the right guys to protect the QB.

Iowa’s Tristan Wirfs, Alabama’s Jedrick Wills Jr., Georgia’s Andrew Thomas, and Louisville’s Mekhi Becton are viewed as the top tackles, with each of them projected to be taken within the first 15 picks.

The Dolphins have three first-round draft picks to go with their league-high 14 selections. Miami could also be looking at drafting a tackle at No. 5 and then trading up to pick a quarterback.

Nonetheless, Miami is at the need for an offensive lineman early in the draft. If they are unable to trade up, there are still plenty of mid-late 1st round and early 2nd-round OL available. From Houston’s Josh Jones, Michigan’s Cesar Ruiz, Boise State’s Ezra Cleveland, LSU’s Lloyd Cushenberry III, USC’s Austin Jackson, Georgia’s Isaiah Wilson, TCU’s Lucas Niang, Auburn’s Prince Tega Wanogho, and LSU’s Saahdiq Charles are among the second tier of offensive lineman.

The Dolphins own two second-round picks (Nos. 39 and 56) and one-third rounder (No. 70). They have eight picks in rounds four through seven on Saturday.

Stephen Ross not sold on Justin Herbert

A source close to Stephen Ross told Pro Football Network Analyst Tony Pauline that the Dolphins owner is talking as though the team does not plan on selecting Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert with the fifth pack.

This means one of two things. Either Miami is locked into selecting Tagovailoa with pick number five or they will pick a position player and then draft Utah State’s Jordan Love with a later pick.

The Dolphins have been doing ‘serious research’ on Love.

