Dolphins Make Plethora Of Afternoon Roster Moves

The Miami Dolphins announced plenty of roster moves Thursday, which included placing six players on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Assigned to the list Thursday are defensive tackle Raekwon Davis, defensive tackle Benito Jones, safety Brandon Jones, guard Solomon Kindley, defensive end Shaq Lawson and wide receiver Kirk Merritt. Miami also activated running back Malcolm Perry and defensive tackle Zach Sieler from the list.

We have waived/non-football injury Javaris Davis.



Being placed on the COVID-19 list means that the player has either contracted the virus or has been in close proximity with someone who has it. Teams aren’t allowed to disclose for which reason a player is added to the list.

And while it may cause concern that six players were placed on the reserve, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reported that the new deactivations were due to contact with a positive teammate, not because of their own positive tests.

Five of the six players — Davis, Benito, Jones, Kindley and Merritt — are rookies, which is noteable. Also, other than Merritt and Jones, all other players are lineman, who could have possibly come in close contact with defensive tackle Davon Godchaux, who was placed on the reserve list Wednesday.

As for Benito, this is his second appearance on the reserve, having been placed on it last Monday and was reactivated two days after.

Lawson joins Godchaux and left tackle Ereck Flowers as the third projected starter to be placed on the COVID-19 list. Lawson, 25, signed a three-year, $30 million contract with Miami this offseason with $21 million in fully guaranteed money at signing and up to $36 million with potential incentives and bonuses.

Thursday’s additions make it 14 players that been placed on the roster designation. Long snapper Blake Ferguson, defensive tackle Benito Jones, former cornerback Cordrea Tankersley, linebacker Jerome Baker and Sieler were all put on the list last week but have since been taken off. Perry was added to the list on August 4.

Godchaux and Flowers are the only current players on the list to have been on it for multiple days.

Also Thursday, the Dolphins waived rookie cornerback Javaris Davis, who they claimed off waivers from the Kansas City Chiefs last week.

Furthermore, Miami did not have any more players opt out of the 2020 season, as the 4:00 p.m. deadline has passed. Only wide receivers Allen Hurns and Albert Wilson have decided to sit out this season amid coronavirus concerns.