Dolphins Left Out Of Pete Prisco’s Top 100 Players Of 2020 List

Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

Up and coming. That’s how you can best describe the state of the Miami Dolphins roster. Miami has plenty of youth and athleticism, but do they have any starpower?

CBS Sports Senior Writer Pete Prisco recently released his Top 100 list of who he believes are the best players in the NFL heading into the 2020 season.

Here you go. Eat it alive. My list of the NFL's top-100 players. Guaranteed to make you mad. Good. https://t.co/MWRrpARKdC — Pete Prisco (@PriscoCBS) May 20, 2020

The Dolphins were left out of the list, which may come as a surprise to many.

Miami did have three players make his “just missed” list:

WR DeVante Parker

LB Kyle Van Noy

CB Byron Jones

Parker recorded the most receiving yards and touchdowns in the AFC last season among wide receivers with 1,202 yards and nine touchdowns on 72 catches. Prisco’s decision to leave out Parker doesn’t make much sense, as he picked Juju Smith-Schuster at No. 84 after finishing 38th in receiving yards in the AFC. He also listed A.J. Green at No. 63 after not playing at all last season.

Juju Smith-Schuster is the 84th best player in the NFL according to @PriscoCBS .



Devante Parker was not mentioned in the top 100.



Take a look and compare both stat-lines…. pic.twitter.com/v1LLHvd93v — Anthony Yero (@AnthonyYero1) May 25, 2020

In 3.5 seasons with New England, Van Noy, 29, registered 221 tackles, 16.5 sacks, two interceptions and five forced fumbles. Coming off a career-high 6.5 sacks, his stock will continue to rise.

Jones appeared in 73 games in five seasons with Dallas, posting 347 tackles and allowed an average of 6.2 yards per target in pass coverage before Miami made him the NFL’s highest-paid cornerback by signing him to a five-year, $82 million contract in March.

In 2019, Xavion Howard was named the No. 94 player after recording seven picks for the Dolphins the previous year. However, the Pro Bowl cornerback played in just five games before undergoing knee surgery last December. Prisco did not mention Howard in the “just missed list.”

Following a 5-11 record and fourth-place finish in the AFC East, it’s too early to tell whether or not the Fins have elite talent heading into the 2020 season. Nevertheless, one man’s opinion shouldn’t discredit what the Dolphins are building,