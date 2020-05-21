Dolphins In “No Hurry” To Trade Josh Rosen Despite Interest From Teams

Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

NFL Reporter Michael Giardi reported on Wednesday that teams have reached out to Miami Dolphins in regards to quarterback Josh Rosen’s availability.

However, Giardi says that the Dolphins are in “no hurry” to deal Rosen.

Miami’s QB room currently holds Ryan Fitzpatrick, Tua Tagovailoa, Rosen, and Jake Rudock.

In the report, Fitzpatrick said he’s willing to help the young quarterbacks learn, but plans to be QB1 for the Dolphins this season.

Rosen, 23, is yet to find an ideal situation with a team after two seasons in the league. The Cardinals chose him with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2018 draft but was traded to Miami for a second-round choice in 2018.

In 2019, Rosen appeared in six games for the Fins’ and completed 53.2 percent of his passes for 567 yards, one touchdown, and five interceptions.

The 2018 Heisman Trophy finalist is under contract with the Dolphins for two more seasons. He is owed $2,070,769 in 2020 and $2,879,694 in 2021, which are both fully guaranteed. The contract includes a fifth-year option for Miami to pick up in 2021.