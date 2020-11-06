Dolphins Going Streaking or Streak Busting

Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

On October 14, 2018, the Miami Dolphins won an overtime thriller over the Chicago Bears. That was also the last time the Dolphins played a game without giving up a sack.

Miami’s 33-game streak of giving up one or more sacks is the longest active streak in the NFL. So much has changed since that 2018 game. Jordan Howard was the lead back for the Bears and now wears a Dolphins jersey. Brock Osweiler was the starting quarterback for Miami and Adam Gase was the head coach. Perhaps the most relevant change is that the Dolphins now have a rebuilt offensive line.

The new offensive line consists of two rookies in Austin Jackson and Solomon Kindley at tackle and guard. Ereck Flowers (guard) and Ted Karras (center) were free-agent additions from the Washington Football Team and New England Patriots. Jesse Davis (tackle) was a holdover from the 2019 Dolphins.

Miami’s 2020 starting line still has room for improvement, particularly in run blocking but has looked better than in years past. Kindley continues to get attention for outstanding play. That says a lot for a rookie playing a position that usually is overshadowed by the skill positions.

The Dolphins have also been doing a better job of keeping the quarterback upright each week. Nonetheless, they have yet to have that game that breaks the streak.

Miami takes on the Arizona Cardinals this week, which is averaging just under three sacks per game. With the added pressure of protecting fifth-overall pick Tua Tagovailoa, is this the week the streak ends?

For more Miami Dolphins Football, like us on Facebook and follow me on Twitter @TheJamieBahamas.