Dolphins Fans, It’s Time to Vote… For The Pro Bowl

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

It’s now November 2020, and that means it’s time for you to exercise your right to vote. I’m Fully aware that there is a presidential election in full swing, but this is more fun.

2021 Pro Bowl Voting Opens in November.

The 2021 Pro Bowl voting opens on November 17. While the coronavirus led to the cancellation of the actual game, the NFL will still let the fans have a voice to recognize their favorite players deserving of the honor.

Last season, the Dolphins were the only team in the AFC that did not have a Pro Bowl selection. DeVante Parker was definitely snubbed, as he led all AFC wide receivers in touchdowns (9) and yards (1,202).

The slow start for the Dolphins definitely factored into not having a Pro Bowl selection. After seven games the Dolphins had an 0-7 record. This year at the same point, Miami is 4-3. The Dolphins are also on a three-game win streak and have had some dominant performances.

Multiple Dolphins should end up with Pro Bowl honors this season. Here are some players that should have your vote:

Emmanuel Ogbah

Ogbah is currently ranked ninth in the league with six sacks, which puts him on pace for a double-digit sack total. He has already eclipsed the sack totals by any of the 2019 Dolphins. Ogbah is also tied for third in the league with two forced fumbles.

Kyle Van Noy

Van Noy is one of the leaders of the Dolphins’ defense that is playing well. He has registered two sacks and has two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries, placing him among the league leaders in those areas.

Xavien Howard

Howard is healthy once again. And once again, like the last time he played the majority season, he’s leading the league interceptions with four. The Dolphins currently have a pick your poison defense. Howard has made teams pay when they call his number.

Byron Jones

Jones doesn’t have the flashy interceptions, but he has never been known for that. What Jones is known for is shutting down receivers and getting wins. Miami is 3-1 this season when Jones plays a full game.

Jason Sanders

Sanders has made 15 field goals this season, which has him ranked fourth among kickers in the league. However, more impressive is that none of the kickers with that many or more FGs are perfect. Sanders is a flawless 15 for 15 on the season.

Dolphins fans, let your voice be heard. Starting November 17, be sure to go to NFL.com and vote early and often for your favorite Miami Dolphins players.