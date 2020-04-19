Dolphins Expressing Interest In Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette

Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

In surprising news, the Jacksonville Jaguars are reportedly looking for a suitable offer for All-Pro RB Leonard Fournette after just three-seasons with the franchise. The Miami Dolphins and a number of other teams have made calls to Jacksonville regarding the former LSU star running back.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Jaguars are making phone calls as they shop Fournette, who is due $4.16 million in base salary in 2020.

Jaguars have had trade discussions with other teams regarding RB Leonard Fournette, league sources tell ESPN. Fournette is due $4.16 million in base salary in 2020. It's a situation that bears watching as this week's draft approaches. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 18, 2020

ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler went on Sports Center Sunday morning to explain the reason why Jacksonville is moving on from the former Pro Bowler.

“The Jaguars are completely resetting here,” Fowler said. “They’re looking to shop good players to get more draft picks for this year and next. They’ve got 12 picks already for next week, so they are loaded up. And Fournette presents some challenges because it’s not the production — he’s a good player, he will have a market — his talks will intensify in the coming days leading up to the draft.”

“But there are some character concerns. He’s had some issues with coaches there in Jacksonville. So I’m told, from people who have worked with him, if you go into a new locker room, there could be some problems, potentially.”

Fournette rushed for a career-high 1,152 yards in 2019, scoring three touchdowns. He also caught 76 catches for 522 yards.

With 14 picks in the 2020 NFL Draft, flexibility is an advantage that Miami could use to make an interesting offer for Fournette and match him with Jordan Howard, the former Philadelphia Eagles RB they signed in free agency just a month ago.