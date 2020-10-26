Dolphins’ Emanuel Ogbah… More Like Ogboom

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Say it slowly with me: Emmanuel Ogbah (pronounced Awg-buh). Dolphins fans, if you have not done so already, get to know this man.

Ogbah was one of the many signed this offseason in Miami’s attempt to upgrade the defense. The 26-year-old defensive end didn’t enter the season as a household name, but through six games this season, he’s making a name for himself.

Obgah’s six sacks are a team-high and are the fifth-most in the NFL. It’s also tied for the most by and Dolphins player in 2019.

The 6-foot-4, 275-pounder has excelled in Miami’s past three games, recording a sack in each to go along with his five total tackles, two sacks, two tackles for loss and four QB hits against the Jets in Week 6.

“The sacks are the big stat for a lot of people but I think he’s doing a good job in the run game, setting the edge, tackling,” Dolphins head coach Brian Flores said. “When he has to deal with a double-team block, he deals with it and has no problem taking on a double and freeing up another guy. Those are the plays that aren’t flash plays, but they are important plays for any team.”

Emmanuel Ogbah enjoyed his best game as a Dolphin Sunday:



🔹86.7 overall grade (4th among Week 6 ED)

🔹82.3 Run D grade (1st)

🔹Career high 10 QB pressures (t-most in a game by any player this season)#FinsUp pic.twitter.com/MrrW5j5qv0 — PFF MIA Dolphins (@PFF_Dolphins) October 19, 2020

Who Saw This Coming?

Credit has to be given to general manager Chris Grier and the Dolphins staff for landing Ogbah. Miami virtually had no pass rush in 2019 and took a shot on Ogbah, who was coming off of an injury and was overshadowed by the success that the Chiefs had last season without him.

Before his injury, Ogbah, a 2016 second-round pick, racked up 5.5 sacks in just four starts. As a key piece of the Dolphins defense, Ogbah is showing that the sample size was a sign of things to come.

