Dolphins DT Davon Godchaux Placed On Reserve/COVID-19 List

Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins continue to face setbacks due to COVID-19, placing yet another starter on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday.

Defensive Tackle Davon Godchaux was put on the the list, the team announced. That means the 25-year-old has either contracted the virus or has been in close proximity with someone who has it.

The Dolphins are not allowed to disclose for which reason a player is added to the list. Players will have to bring back two negative COVID-19 tests before being allowed to return. If a player tests positive, he can return at least 72 hours after symptoms have passed or at least 10 days after symptoms first appear, according to the Sun Sentinel.

Godchaux was drafted by the Dolphins in the fifth-round (No. 178 overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-3, 311-pounder recorded 75 tackles last season, the second-most by any defensive tackle in 2019. Throughout 47 career games with 37 starts, he’s garnered 163 tackles (90 solo), three sacks, two passes defensed and one forced fumble.

Godchaux joins left tackle Ereck Flowers as the second projected starter to be placed on the COVID-19 list. Rookie running back Malcolm Perry and defensive tackle Zach Sieler are the two other players currently on the team’s list.

Long snapper Blake Ferguson, defensive tackle Benito Jones, former cornerback Cordrea Tankersley and linebacker Jerome Baker were all put on the list last week but have since been taken off.

The news comes in the midst of the Dolphins losing two valuable wide recievers. Allen Hurns and Albert Wilson have both opted out of the 2020 season due to coronavirus concerns.