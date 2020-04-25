Dolphins Day 2 Draft Grade: “B is for ……”

(Butch Dill / Associated Press)

The Miami Dolphins followed up a solid Day one of the NFL Draft with the following picks:

Robert Hunt, Louisiana-Lafayette (Tackle/Guard) – Round 2 Pick 39

Raekwon Davis, Alabama (Defensive Tackle) – Round 2 Pick 56

Brandon Jones Texas (Safety) – Round 3 Pick 70

“B” is for “Boring!” The 2020 draft was billed to be the most important draft in Dolphins history. I expected fireworks on day two. Nonetheless, these picks were solid but on the surface they don’t appear to be fireworks.

Dolphins general manager Chris Grier is on record stating “We can do anything we want,” in reference to this year’s draft. That means while they weren’t flashy, these picks were part of the plan.

While the letter “B” is for Boring, it also stands for Building. The Dolphins are building a foundation and/or building a winner.

Robert Hunt selected at No. 39

With the first of two picks in the second round, the Dolphins focused on the offensive line. Not sure how he will be utilized, Robert Hunt (6-foot-4, 336 lbs) could start for the Dolphins at tackle or guard.

As a senior, Hunt was selected for the 2020 Reese’s Senior Bowl and first-team All-Sun Belt Conference. Robert Hunt probably only fell to the Dolphins because of an injury history. Hunt started the first seven games of his senior season for UL, but he missed the second half of the 2019 season due to a groin injury. If you look at it this way the Dolphins are taking chances. This pick was a risk but it does have the potential for high reward.

I sense a theme developing here.

Raekwon Davis selected at No. 56

Based on what we saw on TV, head coach Brian Flores was happy with his second selection in the second round.

I was pleased for two reasons. Firstly, I love the name. You’ll have a hard time convincing me that Chris Grier is not a Wu-Tang Clan fan. After selecting Raekwon McMillan in the 2nd round in 2017, the Dolphins took another Raekwon this year with the 56th overall pick the Dolphins selected defensive tackle, Raekwon Davis.

Most importantly is something you cannot teach, size. Davis is a 6’6″, 311-pound defensive lineman who has proven to be an issue for many teams in the backfield. In 2017, Raekwon recorded 8.5 sacks. He’s received NFL player comparisons to DeForest Buckner, the 6-foot-7 All-Pro defensive tackle for the Indianapolis Colts. If he lives up to expectations, Miami may have the steal of the draft.

Brandon Jones selected at No. 70

The Dolphins had one pick in the third round, and they stuck to their script. Miami selected safety Brandon Jones from Texas. Jones (5-foot-11, 198 lbs), finished his Longhorns career with 232 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss, three interceptions, three fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles. As a senior, he led the team in solo tackles (64) and second in total tackles (86) only behind Joseph Ossai’s 90 tackles.

After playing through multiple ankle injuries as a junior that forced him to miss four games, Jones had labrum surgery over his senior season. He missed the Senior Bowl and the NFL Combine.

Jones has proved himself to be a hard-working, tough prospect, but very flawed. In three seasons, he recorded just three passes defended and one interception.

I’ve sensed a pattern in Miami’s draft selections throughout the first two days. They have continued to select high-ceiling prospects that have suffered serious injuries during their collegiate careers.

Tagovailoa (Hip), Austin Jackson (Bone Marrow), Noah Igbinoghene, Robert Hunt (groin), Raekwon Davis (ankle), and Brandon Jones (labrum) are all players with tons of potential, but injuries have held them back in college.

Many prospects taken based on potential tend to not pan out in the long run. Moving into day 3, it’ll be interesting to see if Miami targets the big-name players left on the board.

Day 2 Final – Grade B

Dolphins Remaining Picks:

Round 4 Pick 30 (136) (from GB)

Round 4 Pick 35 (141) (Compensatory)

Round 5 Pick 7 (153) (from MIA (Josh Rosen) via ARI (Kenyan Drake))

Round 5 Pick 8 (154) (from JAX via PIT (Minkah Fitzpatrick))

Round 5 Pick 27 (173) (from BAL via LAR (Aqib Talib))

Round 6 Pick 6 (185)

Round 7 Pick 13 (227) (from IND (Evan Boehm))

Round 7 Pick (246) (from KC (Jordan Lucas))

Round 7 Pick (251) (Compensatory)

