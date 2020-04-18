Dolphins Cut 6 Players Heading Into 2020 Draft

Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

Today, the Miami Dolphins announced the releasing of LB Jake Carlock, LB Jamal Davis II, WR Andy Jones, CB Linden Stephens, DT Gerald Willis, and WR Terry Wright. With 5 days remaining until the NFL draft, Miami now cuts their roster to 72 players.

With a league-high 14 picks heading into the draft, the Dolphins clear up free space for what’s expected to be a busy week for the organization. The NFL allows teams to only have 90 players on roster during the offseason, which later gets cut to 53 before Week 1 of the regular season.

Miami now has the flexibility to use all 14 picks plus pick up any undrafted free agents they truly desire.

The 2020 NFL Draft kicks off on Thursday, as the Miami Dolphins hold 3 first-round picks on Day 1, 3 on Day 2, and 8 on Day 3.

