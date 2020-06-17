Dolphins’ CB Xavien Howard Won’t Be Suspended

Getty Images

The NFL will not suspend Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard for the start of the 2020 season after his domestic battery charges were dropped, according to the Palm Beach Post’s Hal Habib

Habib added that a league source confirmed there will be no discipline for Howard in this case.

Howard was arrested on a domestic violence charge involving his fiancé in December. All charges were dropped in February, clearing the 26-year old in a legal sense from any further issues.

Howard, 6-foot-1, 198-pounds, was named the team MVP in 2018 after recording 35 total tackles, seven interceptions, and a fumble recovery. However, the 2018 Pro Bowl selection was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury following a Week 8 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

This comes as great news for the Dolphins, as they’ll be able to pair up Howard with free-agent signing Byron Jones, who became the second-highest-paid cornerback in the NFL this offseason. The duo is expected to make Miami’s secondary one of the best in the league.