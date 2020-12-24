Dolphins At Raiders: “Just Win, Baby!”

Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images

The iconic former AFL commissioner and Raiders owner, Al Davis, made the phrase popular.

“Just win, baby!”

The Raiders lived up to that mantra in the 1970s and 80s, when they won multiple Super Bowls and went to the playoffs almost every year.

Another team that dominated the 70s and 80s were the Miami Dolphins. It’s widely known that the 1972 Dolphins are the only team that can claim a perfect season.

Since those times, results have been inconsistent and mediocre for both teams. Things came to head in the last few years, resulting in both teams embarking on massive rebuilds. Many teams have tried to rebuild before, however, the Raiders and Dolphins seemed to have found the formula. The Raiders have put together a team that seems to be poised to contend every year. Likewise, Miami is just a year into their rebuild and appear to be ahead of schedule.

Both teams are still alive in the playoff hunt with two games remaining this season. The Dolphins control their own destiny with a 9-5 record. Meanwhile, the Raiders need help at 7-7. Part of the help Las Vegas need is from themselves. A loss to Miami and they are eliminated from the hunt.

“Our playoff is this week against the Raiders,” said Dolphins head coach Brian Flores.

For the Dolphins, all the cliches are relevant right now. From ‘one game at a time’ to ‘this is a must-win game’.

Miami travels to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders in their beautiful brand new stadium on Christmas Weekend. In that stadium, the Al Davis Memorial Torch is lit before every game in honor of the late great, Al Davis.

Ironically, no cliche is more relevant to the Dolphins right now than the words of Al Davis.

“Just win, baby!”