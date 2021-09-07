Dolphins At Patriots: Who Has The Edge?

Photo via Arizona Republic

It’s go time.

The 2021 NFL Regular Season is about the kick-off, as the Miami Dolphins will start the season on the road against a familiar foe. The Dolphins travel up north to Foxboro, Massachusetts, to take on the New England Patriots.

This is a rematch of week one last season. Miami fell to the New England, 21-11, in a game with extremely poor quarterback play. Ryan Fitzpatrick had three interceptions and no touchdowns. This time around, there are two different starting quarterbacks. Call this the Alabama Quarterback Bowl. The Dolphins are starting the season with Tua Tagovailoa under center. On the other end, the rookie quarterback from Alabama, Mac Jones, gets the nod and will be making his debut.

Who has the edge in this matchup?

In the latest episode of the Talking About Them Dolphins, Jamie Bahamas gives his take on who has the upper hand in this matchup.

Listen to the Apple Podcast.