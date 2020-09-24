Dolphins At Jaguars Preview: Win Needed To Keep Hopes Alive

Photo By Mark Brown/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins are on the brink of an 0-3 start to the 2020 season, which would more than likely wipe their name from any discussion of winning the AFC East.

Heading into their Week 3 matchup against a rebuilding Jaguars team that has managed to get on the win column this season and put up efficient numbers, it’s essential that Miami used their four days of preparation wisely.

305 Sports’ Dolphins writers gave their analysis on the matchup and provided insight on what to look out for.

Jamie Bahamas, Dolphins Lead Writer (Season Record: 0-2)

30-28 Miami: I took a risk picking Miami in the first two games of the season. The famous saying is never bet against Belichick; and I did, and lost. The Buffalo game was closer than most anticipated, and I still believe if a couple of things bounced the right way, Miami would be 1 – 1 right now.

Anyway, that is in the past and Miami must look ahead to Jacksonville. Before the season this was an easy pick. However, the Jaguars are outperforming the Dolphins so far. Gardner Minshew picked the Colts apart going 19/20 for 173 yards and three touchdowns in Week 1. He followed that up with a three touchdown performance and a near upset over the Tennessee Titans.

Despite playing poorly on defense in two straight contests, Miami had a chance to come away with a win in both of their first two games. And they’ll continue to work on their issues. While the Dolphins won’t have everything fixed, Jacksonville isn’t good enough to capitalize in the same way that the Patriots and Bills did.

Expect a fun game and some fireworks from both teams.

Anthony Yero, Dolphins Writer (Season Record: 2-0)

28-24 Miami: The Dolphins have managed to put up a fight against two top 10 defenses in the league. Heading into Week 3, I expect Miami’s passing offense to flow as well as it did last week. Jacksonville’s defense has given up five passing touchdowns so far this season, which is one more than what the Dolphins have allowed.

As for Miami’s defense, four days simply isn’t enough time to adjust your secondary after a poor outing, especially without cornerback Byron Jones.

However, only one of Minshew’s touchdowns thus far has been from a pass completed for over 20-yards. And for that reason, deep balls shouldn’t haunt the Dolphins on Thursday and prevent them from coming out victorious.

Michael Yero, Dolphins Writer (Season Record: 2-0)

17-13 Miami: With leading Jaguars receiver DJ Chark out on Thursday, I see this game as an opportunity for the Dolphins’ secondary to shine despite Byron Jones not playing. As for Miami’s offense, considering the success Ryan Tannehill and the Tennessee Titans had against Jacksonville in Week 2, I see no excuse as to why Ryan Fitzpatrick and his team can’t start and finish this game effectively.

That doesn’t mean it’ll be high scoring, as Miami’s pass game seems to me as the only counter to the Jaguars. In just four days’ notice from their Week 2 performance versus the Bills, I don’t see the Dolphins’ run game to make a step in the right direction just yet.

It’ll come down to a matter of making field goals and being the first to score for Miami, who with a loss, see themselves going down the same hill as last season.

Scott Cusick, Dolphins Writer (Season Record: 1-1)

27-20 Miami: Between the hard play and close games of these two Sunshine state rivals it’s not an easy game to pick. However, I do believe Miami has the edge in every major category other than a slight edge to the Jags in the running game department, as Miami is yet to crack 100 yards total in two games.

With Jags quarterback Gardner Minshew II already having been sacked six times through the first two weeks of the season, Miami’s defensive line may be able to get things going, a struggle they’ve dealt with early on. In addition, it may also help with the loss of cornerback Byron Jones.

If Gailey keeps Gesicki involved in the passing game and Fitzpatrick protects the ball, Miami can take this one in North Florida.

Austin Ramos, Dolphins Writer (Season Record: 1-1)

26-17 Miami: Plain and simple, this is one of the most interesting matchups of the year based on quarterbacks alone.

The Dolphins will have to be more urgent this week in order to pull off a win against the Jaguars who stunned the heavily favored Colts in Week 1. The Jags seemed to be “tanking” this season, yet, that doesn’t seem to be the case with them being competitive in the past two games. So expect the same against Miami.

Kyle Murphy, Dolphins Writer (Season Record: 1-1)

31-28 Miami: The Jaguars were expected to be one of the worst team’s heading into this NFL season and surprised everyone with a Week 1 victory over the Colts. They followed with a Week 2 loss to the Titans in which they allowed Ryan Tannehill to throw for four touchdowns.

In Jacksonville’s Week 1 win, they needed Minshew to be nearly perfect to win, as 19 of his 20 passes were completed. I don’t expect him to repeat that performance on Thursday night.

I saw a lot of reasons to be optimistic about the Dolphins offense in their Week 2 loss. Fitzpatrick found a trustworthy target in Gesicki who exploded against the Bills. Myles Gaskin continued to earn the most touches out of the Dolphins running backs and I expect those young guys’ confidence to build even more this week, resulting in a victory.