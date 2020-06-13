Dolphins Add Two Coaches To Staff

Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins have hired Steve Ferentz, the son of University of Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz as a coaching assistant and former Kansas City Chiefs RB Kolby Smith as the new offensive quality control coach, according to a report from ESPN’s Field Yates.

Steve, 26, served a role on the offensive line at Iowa from 2013 to 2016. He then spent the past two seasons as a graduate assistant at Central Michigan.

Steve joins his brother Brian as the third member of the Ferentz family to coach football. Brian, who spent time with the New England Patriots as their tight ends coach, has been the offensive coordinator for the Hawkeyes since the 2017 season.

Smith played college football at Louisville, and was drafted by the Chiefs in the fifth round of the 2007 NFL Draft. He played with Kansas City for three seasons, appearing in 27 games with nine starts. His best season came in 2007 when he rushed for 407 yards and two touchdowns.

Smith began coaching in 2012, as the strength and conditioning coach at the University of Arkansas. He would then become the running backs coach at Western Kentucky in 2013. He then spent the next five seasons coaching the running backs at Louisville, and ultimately at Rutgers with the same role last year.