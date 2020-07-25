Dolphins Acquire TE Adam Shaheen For 2021 Conditional 6th Round Pick

Aaron Doster- USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins have traded a conditional sixth-round pick to the Chicago Bears for tight end Adam Shaheen, Pro Football Talk reported Saturday.

Shaheen was drafted by the Bears with the No. 45 pick in the 2017 NFL draft coming out of DII Ashland University.

The 6-foot-6, 257-pound tight end has struggled to stay healthy throughout his three-year career. After missing three games in his rookie campaign, he’s only played in 14 of 32 games over the past two years. Shaheen is yet to live up to his second-round draft status, catching 26 passes for 249 yards (9.57 yards per reception) and four touchdowns.

Following a 2017 season in which Shaheen racked up 12 catches, 127 yards and three touchdowns, he’s yet to reach double-digit receptions or 100 yards in a single season. Heading to Miami, he’ll compete with Durham Smythe, Chris Myarick and Michael Roberts for a backup tight end role behind Mike Gesicki.

Earlier Saturday, the Dolphins released Quarterback Jake Rudock and wide receiver Ricardo Louis. With the addition of Shaheen, Miami’s roster stands at 85 heading into training camp, but they’ll have to shorten it to 80 by August 16.

Teams could have up to 90 players in camp if they split practice sessions into two squads, which could require teams to use both stadium and regular practice facilities, per ESPN’s Chris Mortensen. The Dolphins can keep 81 players on the roster due to a roster exemption for guard Durval Queiroz Neto, who’s part of the NFL’s international development program.

The league also increased the size of practice squads from 10 players to 16.