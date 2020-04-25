Dolphins 2020 Undrafted Free Agents: News And Updates

Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

The 2020 NFL Draft has come to an end. 255 prospects have been selected to play in the biggest league in the world. However, there are still plenty of college prospects looking to fill rosters en route to OTAs and training camp. For the Miami Dolphins, they’ll spend the next couple of days analyzing those who were not drafted and signing them to fill the open spots on the roster.

While all those UDFA may not make the 53 man roster, many have went on to have Hall of Fame careers. All-time Dolphins great Cameron Wake was signed by the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent in 2005 before going on to be a 5-time Pro Bowler for Miami.

Last year, the Dolphins signed 18 UDFA rookies, including wide receiver Preston Williams, cornerback Nik Needham, running back Patrick Laird, defensive end Jonathan Ledbetter, safety Montre Hartage, and guard Shaq Calhoun. All of which made big impacts in 2019.

305Sports has provided any news and updates regarding and offers and signings the Dolphins make during this time.

Benito Jones, DT, Ole Miss

With the draft over, the rush for undrafted free agents has begun: One for the #Dolphins is Ole Miss DT Benito Jones, the 6-foot-1, 316-pounder. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 25, 2020

Jones earned 2nd team-All SEC honors in 2019, leading the Rebels with 10 TFL and 5.5 sacks in 12 games. “He possess average power, but can be distributive when attacking the gaps,” NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein said.



Tyshun Render, DE, Middle Tennessee

Render (6-foot-4, 256 lbs), set career-highs as a senior with 30 solo tackles, 3.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries, one interception, and five-passes defended in 12 games.

The mastermind behind 6 Patriots Super Bowls was on campus yesterday to watch Tyshun Render workout as he prepares for his professional career.#BlueRaiders | #MT | #EATT | #MiddleMade pic.twitter.com/EJrZatS1eI — Middle Tennessee FB (@MT_FB) February 25, 2020

It appears that the Dolphins stole this prospect from the Patriots. Bill Belichick was so intrigued by Redner that he skipped the NFL Scouting Combine to workout the Middle Tennessee DE.

Donnell Stanley, G/C, South Carolina

Thankful to be Dolphin. — Donell Stanley (@bigdonell72) April 25, 2020

Stanley (6-foot-3, 322 lbs), played in 50 games and was a team captain for the Gamecocks. He has proved to be versatile, starting 23 games at center, 11 at LG, and 4 at RG. Many teams were interested in signing the talented and versatile prospect.

Ray Lima, DL, Iowa State

Per source, Dolphins have agreed to terms with Iowa State 305-pound DL Ray Lima, who had 10.5 career tackles for loss — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) April 26, 2020

Lima (6-foot-3, 305 lbs), recorded 10.5 career tackles for loss as a Cyclone.

Nick Kaltameyer, OT, Kansas State

Kansas State's Nick Kaltamayer, who started 13 games at RT last season, has agreed to terms with the Dolphins. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) April 25, 2020

Kaltameyer is a massive tackle, standing at 6’8” and weighing 368 pounds. He helped Kansas State average 189 rushing yards per game, which ranked fourth in the Big 12.

#Dolphins reported UDFA signings' grades in 2019



DE Tyshun Render MTSU

Run D: 73.3

Pass rush: 61.4

Overall: 70.1



DT Benito Jones Ole Miss

Run D: 64.1

Pass rush: 71.6

Overall: 68.1



Nick Kaltmayer OT Kansas St

Run block: 68.2

Pass block: 81.0

Overall: 74.3#FinsUp — PFF MIA Dolphins (@PFF_Dolphins) April 25, 2020

Bryce Sterk, Edge, Montana State – signed as a TE

This is neat: Bryce Sterk, an All American DE at Montana State (FCS) is signing with Dolphins as tight end, per source. He hasn't played TE signed high school in Washington state. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) April 25, 2020

Kirk Merritt, WR, Arkansas State

Per source, Dolphins agree to terms with Arkansas State receiver Kirk Merritt, who had 70 catches for 806 yards and 12 TDs. He had 14 offers. Can play slot, boundary and return kicks. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) April 26, 2020

Merritt (6-1, 215 lbs), had 70 catches for 806 yards and 12 TDs last season. In 2018, he caught 83 passes for 1005 yards and seven touchdowns.

Matt Cole, Wr, McKendree University (DII)

BREAKING: @Mckendree_FB standout Matt Cole is signing a free agent contract with the Miami Dolphins! More coming shortly at https://t.co/leAtTlpWkj. Congratulations Matt…Bearcat Nation is proud of you! #BearcatsUnleashed #GLVCfb pic.twitter.com/d1tCRX1pax — McKendree Bearcats (@McKBearcats) April 26, 2020

Cole (5-foot-10, 200 lbs), registered 43 catches, 939 yards and 12 TDs in 2019.