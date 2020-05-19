Devante Parker Triggers Instagram War With Saints’ Michael Thomas

Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images

On Monday, NFL on Fox put out this poll.

After Miami Dolphins wide receiver Devante Parker implied that breaking up a pass while guarding reigning Offensive Player of the Year Michael Thomas was easier to do than making a catch while guarded by reigning Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore, an Instagram war between the receivers was triggered.

“You can’t even get a seat at the table,” replied Thomas moments after. The two continued to trade jabs in the Instagram comment section.

Parker recorded the fifth-most receiving yards in the NFL last season with 1,202 yards and nine touchdowns on 72 catches. Thomas caught a league-record 149 passes for 1,725 yards last season. The New Orleans Saints All-Pro became the first receiver since Jerry Rice to win Offensive Player of the Year.

Parker’s way of complementing Gilmore was unusual, as he torched him in Week 17, registering eight catches for 137 yards to cap off the best season of his five-year career.

Fortunately, the two will face off on Thursday, September 3rd when the Dolphins head to New Orleans to take on the Saints in week four of the preseason.