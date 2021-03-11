Cusick: Upsides And Downsides Of Isaiah Wilson To Miami

Photo Courtesy of NFL.com

Isaiah Wilson may be a bargain or he may continue to be in the basement. It’s all up to him.

Downsides:

When someone asks you, ‘I have good news and bad news,’ which would you like first? You always take the bad first. Always end everything on a positive note if you can.

It’s very simple. Wilson has to be a professional, follow the rules and act like someone who’s grateful for making millions of dollars off the game of football. Wilson, a first-round pick last year, has the makings of an NFL star — gifted size, strength and an opportunity. However, his off-field behavior is the issue.

Wilson played just four snaps during his rookie season, as while with the Tennessee Titans, he broke team and league rules regarding COVID-19 protocols and was arrested and charged with a DUI in September. In February, Wilson tweeted that he “is done with football as a Titan.”

“He’s going to have to make a determination on whether he wants to do what it takes to play pro football,” Titans general manager Jon Robinson said in February.

Paltry return, right? Well …



• Wilson was caught partying just before camp; was supposed to be quarantining.



• Wilson was cited for DUI in September.



• Wilson was suspended for breaking team rules in December.



• Pics surfaced of Wilson partying in Miami maskless on NYE. https://t.co/HT84d9Dg3f — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 9, 2021

These aren’t the actions of a man who feels blessed to be in a position men dream of. His actions are very Johnny Manziel-ish.

These things will have to change, and if they don’t, the entire team chemistry may suffer. The trade is somewhat out of the ordinary since head coach Brian Flores has seriously avoided distractions during his tenure in Miami by moving distracting players out of town. Wilson, who turned 22 in February, is a Brooklyn, NY, native who may just need a fellow New Yorker in Flores to guide him.

Upsides:

When he’s on the field, Wilson (6-foot-6, 350-pounds) is a nightmare for opposing defenses. He has great hands and can get a push on any defensive lineman at will. He can be a dream for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and Dolphins fans alike. In need of help on the offensive line, the addition of Wilson could give Miami the leisure to slide back a round or two to draft players in other areas of need — linebacker, running back and wide receiver to name a few. So this move helps in more ways than one.

The right tackle out of the University of Georgia joins fellow UGA lineman Solomon Kindley on a Dolphins offensive line that started three rookies during much of last season. Experience should call for an improved o-line next season, even without the addition of Wilson.

For many SEC offensive linemen, the transition to the NFL is almost automatic. Wilson spent a lot of time making Jake Fromm look much better than he actually was. Ideally, he can help put Tagovailoa in a situation to be successful.

If general manager Chris Grier initiated the proper due diligence, a new head coach in Flores and the Miami change of scenery, that’ll be the catalyst to thrust Wilson in the right direction.