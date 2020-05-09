Could Miami Make A Playoff Run?

Credit: Billie Weiss-Getty Images

In my opinion, this offseason has been one of the greatest for the Miami Dolphins. Miami acquired stars like Byron Jones, Kyle Van Noy, Shaq Lawson, and many others. While this was a great start, they were not finished.

The Dolphins traded away Kenny Stills, Laremy Tunsil, Minkah Fitzpatrick, and others for multiple draft picks, including two additional first-round draft picks in the 2020 NFL Draft. Miami used those picks and their own first-round pick to draft Tua Tagovailoa, Austin Jackson, and Noah Igbinoghene.

With all of these changes, fans are hopeful that Miami will have a winning season.

But will they be good enough to make the playoffs?

Strength of Schedule

The Miami Dolphins have the 3rd most difficult schedule in the league based on 2019 records. This will definitely be a challenge for the Dolphins.

Miami first three weeks and filled with winnable games. There are two divisional games with the Dolphins taking on the Patriots at Foxborough followed by a home game versus the Bills. The Dolphins then have their first and only primetime game at Jacksonville on Thursday Night Football.

After these games Miami faces a gauntlet of Super Bowl contenders and teams on the rise. The Seahawks, 49ers, Broncos, Chargers, Rams, and Cardinals are next up. This rough patch in the schedule doesn’t end until week 10 when the Dolphins host the Jets to Hard Rock Stadium.

Miami’s bye-week is in week 11 and then they play the Jets again in back to back games; something that has not happened in the NFL since 1991.

After the bye-week Miami still has the Chiefs and the Bills on the schedule who perhaps might be the biggest challenge to clinching a playoff berth.

Playoff Strategy

Based on the schedule difficulty, the path to the playoffs is tough to envision. The easiest way for the Dolphins to make the playoffs will be to win the division. Miami must win their divisional games.

With the departure of Tom Brady from New England, first-year QB Jarrett Stidham is projected to start for the Patriots. The Dolphins defense has to take advantage of this matchup, and win at least one game against the Patriots.

The Jets are also are probably the weakest team in the AFC East. Jamal Adams is not happy with the Jets and is rumored to be on his way out. If Adams is no longer a NY Jet when the two teams fan off, it would make picking up the win a lot easier. For now though, Miami has to prepare as if he is still on the roster. The Dolphins offense is going to have to step up and make some plays.

The most crucial game for the Miami Dolphins perhaps is week 16 at the Buffalo Bills. The Dolphins played the Bills well last year and were close to picking up the win. Once again, Miami’s offense is going to have to step up. Miami added running backs Jordan Howard and Matt Brieda with the expectation that a balanced attack could help secure a late-season divisional game on the road.

This year is going to be a fun one for the Miami Dolphins and its fans. The team is definitely going to be a better one than it was in 2019. Fans should keep their hopes alive as strength of schedules and projections before the start of the season sometimes are meaningless once the season gets rolling. The Dolphins could get on a roll in 2020 and make a run at the postseason.