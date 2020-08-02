Challenge Flag: Top 100 Players – Dolphin That Should’ve Made the List

AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

For the past ten years, the NFL has polled its players to determine who’s in the top 100 list leading into the upcoming season.

The votes are based on how a player performed in the previous season. Many former Miami Dolphins players made the list in 2020, however, not a single current Dolphin made the cut this year.

305Sports’ Jamie Bahamas believes they got it wrong.

In this week’s episode of ‘Challenge Flag,’ Jamie dives deep on which Dolphin should have definitely made the list.

Check out the video below to watch.