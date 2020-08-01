Challenge Flag: NFL Network Names Mike Gesicki As Dolphins’ 2020 Most Improved Player

Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins hold a number of players destined for a breakout and much improved 2020 season.

When projecting the most improved player for each AFC team this season, NFL Network analytics expert Cynthia Frelund named Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki as the early favorite to be the team’s ‘Most Improved Player.”

“The Miami tight end scored four touchdowns on just seven receptions when lined up in the slot in the final six weeks of last season (tied for second most in the NFL during that span, per NGS),” Frelund said. “Slot production forecasts to be a key source of strength for the Dolphins, whether it’s Ryan Fitzpatrick or Tua Tagovailoa under center, as Gesicki will be an enticing option from that area of the field.”

However, 305Sports’ Jamie Bahamas is challenging Frelund’s selection of Gesicki based on new Offensive Coordinator Chan Gailey’s usage of tight ends.

The debate ensued on this week's episode of 'Challenge Flag', as Bahamas dives deep on Miami's potential most improved player in 2020.