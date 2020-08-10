Challenge Flag: Five Dolphins Tagged As Overrated

Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

As the start of the 2020 NFL season is within striking distance, many pundits are starting to share their opinions on the Miami Dolphins‘ roster as it starts to take shape.

Brian Miller of PhinPhanatic.com outlined who he considers the five most overrated players on the Dolphins ‘2020 roster.

305Sports’ Jamie Bahamas took a look at Brian’s list and had some thoughts of his own.

In this week’s episode of ‘Challenge Flag,’ Jamie determines if those players are deserving of the overrated label.

Check out the video below to watch.