Creator: Phelan M. Ebenhack | Credit: AP

Tua Tagovailoa hasn’t taken a snap in the National Football League yet. However, many people seem to already know how his career is going to play out.

Depending on who you talk to, Tagovailoa is either going to be in the Hall of Fame or a bust. ESPN analyst and former NFL player Ryan Clark provided his opinion and 305Sports’ Jamie Bahamas disagrees.

Check out the video below to watch:

Please subscribe to our YouTube channel to check out other episodes.