Cameron Wake’s Top Moments As A Dolphin

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

I love Dan Marino and anyone who says “Phins up” does. But that man Cameron Wake was a ‘bad man!’

Wake wasn’t drafted to the NFL. Wake was signed by the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent. Unfortunately, he didn’t make the team and was cut before the start of the season.

Derek “Cameron” Wake moved on to the CFL where he switched from linebacker to defensive end. Wake killed it in the CFL, earning Rookie of the Year and Defensive Player of the year honors in his first season.

This drew the attention of the NFL and the Miami Dolphins brought the rebranded Cameron (no Derek) Wake on board. 5 Pro Bowl teams, one All-Pro honor, and 100.5 sacks later, this man never looked back.

In Wake’s first game of his NFL career against the Bills in week 4 he had two sacks, four tackles for a loss, and a forced fumble!

That’s what I call making an entrance!

Here Are My Top 3 Cameron Wake Moments

#3 December 17, 2016 – Meet Me at the Quarterback!

The Dolphins were in the midst of a playoff run. It was at this moment, Dolphins’ fans witnessed what should be considered a crime anywhere but the football field.

Throwback: December 17, 2016



Cameron Wake and Ndamukong Suh sandwich Bryce Petty pic.twitter.com/A9UkmlwoSH — Anthony Yero (@AnthonyYero1) June 10, 2020

#2 October 31, 2013 – Safety for the Win!

Halloween Night – Bengals vs Dolphins

It was Halloween Night and the Dolphins had a Thursday Night Football matchup against the Bengals. Things got frightening as this game went into overtime.

However, Miami had a trick up their sleeves and also walked away with the treat. Miami won the game on a Wake Sack-Safety. Only three regular-season NFL games have ever ended in overtime with a safety and this was one of them.

Throwback: Halloween Night 2013, Cameron Wake sacks Andy Dalton in the end zone to seal the 22-20 victory. pic.twitter.com/JxqKfjbqOL — Anthony Yero (@AnthonyYero1) June 10, 2020

#1 October 29, 2015 – Never Say Die!!!!

Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots

This was not a great night for the Dolphins. The Patriots won 36 to 7, but on this night we saw the character of a man.

This game did not end the way Wake wanted it by any account, as he tore his ACL and was done for the season. But watch the video. He shed a block after coming up limping and engaged with the next level blocker to finish the play!

That mentality is what makes him one of the best edge rushers to ever suit up for the Miami Dolphins.

For more Miami Dolphins Football, like us on Facebook and follow me on Twitter @TheJamieBahamas